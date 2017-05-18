Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother is even less expensive than the original.



So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at an all-time low $24.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’ll be gone well before the battery would die.