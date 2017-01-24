Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Non-Slip Sibling of Your Favorite Travel Mug is Cheaper Than EverJillian LucasToday 7:46amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsContigoHomeTravelTravel MugAmazonGold Box93EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit, $14 This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 is an all-time low by about $2, but it’s only available for today, or until it sells out. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply9 repliesLeave a reply