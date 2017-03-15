Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Newer, Smaller WeMo Switch Is Down To Its Smallest Price EverShep McAllisterToday 9:01amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsWeMoAmazonSmart HomeHome191EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink WeMo Mini Smart Plug, $30 Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells. More Deals Recommended StoriesSnag a Copy of Final Fantasy XV For An All-Time Low $35The World's Smartest Car Charger Is Just $13 TodayGet a Fan That Can Do Both With This Discounted Dyson Fan HeaterShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply19 repliesLeave a reply