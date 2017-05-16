20 LED Spotlight, $16 with code GXSNVQQ3 | 2-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $30 with code EG87DGM2 | 4-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $57 with code 6JG35W5E

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Dress Shoes, Lucky Brand Clothing, $9 Multitool, and More
Grab Some New Dress Shoes for Wedding Season From Amazon's Cole Haan Sale 
Pack for Vacation Properly While Saving Hundreds With This Tumi Tahoe Sale