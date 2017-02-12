Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Entire Fitbit Lineup Is On Sale For Valentine's DayShep McAllisterToday 8:49amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFitnessAmazonFitbitWearablesLifestyle103EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Fitbit Flex 2, $79 | Fitbit Alta, $99 | Fitbit Charge 2, $129 | Fitbit Blaze, $149 If you need a little extra help keeping up with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the entire Fitbit wearable lineup is on sale on Amazon today. These prices aren’t as good as what we saw on Black Friday, but the deals range from $20-$50 off, and include the new (and excellent) Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2. Amazon calls it a Valentine’s Day promotion, and while these seem like problematic gifts for your significant other (unless they specifically asked for one), there’s nothing stopping you from buying one for yourself. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply10 repliesLeave a reply