The Closest Shave Is Also the Cheapest With This $8 Safety Razor

Oak Leaf Double Edge Safety Razor, $8 with code JR5PIP2V Safety razors require more skill and patience than typical razors, but will get you a better shave when used correctly. They're also cheaper in the long run, especially when you can get a handle for just $8. While you're at it, pick up this chrome razor stand for $9. It also has a hook for your shaving brush. Want an idea of just how affordable this is? Here's 100 blades for $11.