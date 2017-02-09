Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Safety razors require more skill and patience than typical razors, but will get you a better shave when used correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, especially when you can get a handle for just $8.
While you’re at it, pick up this chrome razor stand for $9. It also has a hook for your shaving brush.
Want an idea of just how affordable this is? Here’s 100 blades for $11.
