The Body Shop is Taking Up to 75% Off Tons of Things For Their End of The Season SaleJillian LucasToday 12:19pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleThe Body ShopBeautySkin Care1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 75% off Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks). Advertisement Here’s what to pick up with during the sale: The Finest Face Mask Duo, $16 | Mango Body Scrub, $8 | Vitamin E Cream Cleanser, $10 | Liquid Eyeliner, $8 Blissful Spa of the World Gift Set, $20 | Cocoa Butter Body Butter, $13 | All-In-One BB Cream, $10 Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Ulta, MANGO, Levi's, The Body Shop, and MoreGet a Quality Last Ditch Effort Gift From Ulta With 20% OffToday's Best Deals: Steam Controller, Sony Headphones, Christmas Ornaments, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply