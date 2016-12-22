Up to 75% off

Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks).

Advertisement

Here’s what to pick up with during the sale:

The Finest Face Mask Duo, $16 | Mango Body Scrub, $8 | Vitamin E Cream Cleanser, $10 | Liquid Eyeliner, $8
Blissful Spa of the World Gift Set, $20 | Cocoa Butter Body Butter, $13 | All-In-One BB Cream, $10

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Ulta, MANGO, Levi's, The Body Shop, and More
Get a Quality Last Ditch Effort Gift From Ulta With 20% Off
Today's Best Deals: Steam Controller, Sony Headphones, Christmas Ornaments, and More