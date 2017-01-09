The Biggest Instant Pot Is Down To Its Smallest PriceShep McAllisterToday 10:12amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsInstant PotKitchenHomeAmazonPressure Cooker4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Instant Pot IP-DUO80, $129 If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy. If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Fire HD 10, Vega Protein, Instant Pot, and MoreHere's Amazon's Annual New Year's Deal On Vega Plant-Based ProteinAmazon's Blowing Out Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablets For Just $150, While Supplies LastShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply