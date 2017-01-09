If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.