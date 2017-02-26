Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Best Value In Chef's Knives Is Just $30 TodayShep McAllisterToday 8:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeVictorinoxKnivesAmazon3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Victorinox Fibrox 8" Chef’s Knife, $30 Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply