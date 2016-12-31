A powerful Dremel, the best action camera, and TurboTax discounts lead off Saturday’s best deals.



ION Audio’s Tailgater Express Bluetooth speaker is loud enough to provide music for an entire outdoor barbecue (or, you know, a tailgate), and at $50, it’s never been cheaper. It even includes a microphone input for speeches or impromptu karaoke.



The new GoPro is about two months old now, which means it’s high time for the deals to roll out.



The full-sized GoPro HERO5 Black will still set you back its usual $400, but you’ll get a 64GB microSD card and a $60 Best Buy gift card to use on anything you want thrown in for free. You can read Gizmodo’s full review here, but you’ll be getting the Cadillac of action cameras, including optical digital stabilization, 4K recording, and even voice control.

A pair (or two) of well-reviewed Bose headphones won’t break the bank today. In fact, $90 is an all-time low. Just note that the remote on the discounted set will only work properly on iOS devices, but the audio will obviously work on anything with a headphone jack (which ironically doesn’t include the newest iPhone).

Bose’s Solo 5 sound bar promises to dramatically improve your home theater’s audio with the simplest setup possible, and you can get the sound bar plus a wall mounting kit for $220 right now on Amazon.



The sound bar by itself is rarely discounted below its $249 MSRP, let alone with the wall mounting kit, so this is far and away the best deal we’ve ever seen on this particular speaker setup, if it’s been on your wish list.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

We see $10 deals on the DYMO LabelManager 160 from time to time, but today, the more advanced DYMO LetraTag LT-100H is down to the same price.



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The LetraTag LT-100H can print across two lines in multiple lines and sizes, and is compatible with all LetraTag LT labels, including metallic, iron-on, and more. If you don’t already own a label maker, there’s no reason not to pick this one up.

It turns out that Amazon makes their own bath mats, and you can pick one up in the color of your choice for just $10 today.



While I would never recommend breaking your warranty, this $9 screwdriver kit includes all the bits you need to open iPhones, MacBooks, and pretty much any other small gadget. Just be sure you know what you’re doing.



You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 4000-6/50 to an all-time low $89 (from about $125).



The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 50 accessories and six attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. We’ve seen lower prices on other Dremel 4000 kits before, but they all had fewer accessories included in the box.

I know the year isn’t over, and nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Kindle ebook sale, and this time, you get to choose from almost three dozen fiction books for just a few bucks each. A few of the most popular titles are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.



I don’t know how else to say it, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $19 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty.



Aukey Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches, $49 with code AUKPCRGB

If you’ve been itching to get yourself a mechanical keyboard, this 104 key model from Aukey includes RGB backlighting, and ultra-clicky blue switches.

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering rare discounts today on two different models today, including an all-time low price on the Mini .



Update: The Mini deal is over, but the larger model is still available.

Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift several months ago, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.

The Mini is just $100 , down from its usual $150, and the 800XL is also $50 off, down to $200. If you got some Amazon gift cards for the holidays, I can’t think of many more worthwhile things to spend them on.

If you unwrapped a new Quick Charge-compatible phone this holiday season, you won’t find better deals than these on compatible chargers.

2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, so maybe some retail therapy will help you be cautiously optimistic about 2017. Nordstrom Rack is ending their year with an extra 25% off all clearance items during their Clear the Rack sale. Get designer clothing for up to 90% off, or just stock up on some staples to help you get through the next year without strangling someone with a pair of jeans.



Just know the discount is taken off at checkout.

The Hateful Eight, $5 on Amazon Video

Whether or not you’ve seen The Hateful Eight, owning it for $5 is just something you should do. The bloody and ruthless Quinten Tarantino Western is a great addition to any movie library.

Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

