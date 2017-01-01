A deeply discounted elliptical trainer, Beats with Apple’s new W1 chip, and a $40 DualShock 4 lead off the year’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

Until relatively recently, USB-powered portable hard drives topped out at 2TB, but today on Amazon, you can get a 3TB WD My Passport Ultra for $100, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Whether you’re storing photos, movies, or even entire games on your Xbox, the WD My Passport Ultra is one of the most popular drives on the market.

If you’re serious about photography, the full-frame Sony A7s II needs no introduction. If you aren’t serious about photography, you can go ahead and skip this blurb.



The powerful camera body has never seen significant cash discounts, but today, you can at least get a $300 Amazon gift card when you buy it. I suggest putting it towards extra lenses.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code 4GFY93WH | 2-Pack, $8 with code SMFU7LNE

These deals may be a little out of season, but if you’re planning any wintertime tropical getaways, these inexpensive dry bags will keep your precious smartphone safe from surf and sand alike.



Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off.



If your new year’s resolution is to get in better shape (I’m being rhetorical here; everyone’s resolution is to get in better shape), this discounted elliptical means you might actually do it. If you’ve got the space for it, $475's a steal.



Once you have a soft close toilet seat, you’ll never go back. It’s a new year, treat yourself.



If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, the new year is a great excuse to try one out.



The entry-level Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $58, down from its usual $70 (though not an all-time low). While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, I’ve been a satisfied user of this model for two years, and can’t recommend it highly enough.

I swear, in a few years AmazonBasics will be making electric cars and pre-fab houses. In the meantime, they’ve started producing pop-up canopy tents, and you can pick one up for an all-time low $73 today, roughly $20-$30 less than you’d expect to pay for other brands.



You need to buy detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper anyway, so you may as well save $15 on it. Just spend $50 on select brands from Target, and use code CLEAN at checkout to get the discount.



Uniqlo was one of our readers’ favorite clothing brands of 2016, and you can save a bundle on hundreds of closeout styles during their Last Chance Sale. You’ll get free shipping on orders of $125 or more, or $5 flat rate otherwise.



When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

You’re never going to believe this, but Amazon’s running a Kindle ebook sale. To kick off the new year, they’re discounting a handful of true literary classics that everyone should read at some point in their lives. A few standouts are below, but you should definitely head over to Amazon to see the full list.



$4 Dune Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

It turns out that Amazon makes their own bath mats, and you can pick one up in the color of your choice for just $10 today.

I know the year isn’t over, and nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



Sponsored

This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering rare discounts today on two different models today, including an all-time low price on the Mini .



Update: The Mini deal is over, but the larger model is still available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift several months ago, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.

The Mini is just $100 , down from its usual $150, and the 800XL is also $50 off, down to $200. If you got some Amazon gift cards for the holidays, I can’t think of many more worthwhile things to spend them on.

Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming

Media