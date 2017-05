First up, $24 gets you a 3-pack of standard PowerLine cables in three different lengths, including an extra-long 10' cable that’d be great for using on the couch. That price is about $6 less than this pack usually goes for.

But if only the best will do, you can also save a couple bucks off the usual price of the new PowerLine II Dura cable, which is even stronger than the original, and most importantly, includes a lifetime warranty if you do manage to break it.