Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today.

Rakuten is selling the Aeropress with a tote bag for $25 today, down from its usual $30. Unlike a lot of products, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s a little pricey at $10, but it’ll pay for itself over time.