The Best Cheap Coffee Maker Just Got Its First Discount In Over a Year
Shep McAllister
Today 3:25pm

Even at full price, Aerobie's AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today. Rakuten is selling the Aeropress with a tote bag for $25 today, down from its usual $30. Unlike a lot of products, that price basically never moves, so if you've had your eye on this thing, I wouldn't recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you're at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It's a little pricey at $10, but it'll pay for itself over time.