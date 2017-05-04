The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up nine samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.
This one includes:
- Nexxus Shampoo & Conditioner
- ACURE Pore-Minimizing Red Clay Mask
- Nubian Heritage Bath Bombs
- Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Lipstick
- Vichy Pore-Purifying Clay Mask
- Nexxus Vitall 8-in-1 Masque
- Guess Dare Fragrance for Women
- Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Polish
Or if you were eyeing April’s box, but never pulled the trigger, you can still pick it up for $7. This one has samples from Sally Hansen, La Roche Posay, Dr. Teal’s and more.