The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.
This one includes:
- Masque Bar Hydrating Peel Off Mask
- Raw Sugar Raw Coconut and Mango Body Wash
- Soap and Glory Face Soap and Clarity Face Wash
- Gliss Ultimate Repair Shampoo
- Gliss Ultimate Repair Conditioner
- Sun Bum Sunless Self-Tanning Towelettes
- W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Pro Mascara
- L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask
