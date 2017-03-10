Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Target Wants You to Redecorate Your Place for Up to 40% OffJillian LucasToday 12:36pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleHomeTarget81EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Target Furniture Sale Redo your home for a lot less than you’d think while Target is marking down all their furniture up to 40%. Everything from living room accent chairs to a new headboard is discounted, which means you can replace those IKEA pieces with something at least a little sturdier. Advertisement Or, get ready for the spring with discounts on outdoor and patio furniture. It’ll help you get past the fact that for the second time this year, it was 65 degrees in NYC yesterday and it’s now snowing.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: ModCloth, Target, ASOS, Hanes, and MoreSpend $10 on Amazon's Men's Grooming Sample Box, Get a $10 Credit BackToday's Best Deals: Cordless Vacuums, Packing Cubes, $11 Bluetooth Headphones, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply