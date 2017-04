The ever-popular Vantrue N1 includes esessential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, and $53 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

For $27 more, you can upgrade to the Vantrue X1, which features a wider field of view (170 degrees vs. 153) and a larger LCD display.

Or you can splurge on the Vantrue X2 for $106, which gets you either 1080p/60 recording (giving you twice as many frames to get a clear shot of someone’s license plate), or 2560x1440 recording at 30 FPS.