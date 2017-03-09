Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take Your Pick Of Four Vantrue Dash Cam Deals, Including a Dual Lens ModelShep McAllisterToday 5:07pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoDash CamsamazonVantrue71EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from a whopping four different models. Even the $50 N1 has essential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, but each step up the line gets you improved optics (wider viewing angles, lower f-stops, higher resolution), and the top-of-the-line N2 actually has a second rear-facing lens as well. Just be sure to note the promo codes below. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Civilization VI, ThinkPad Yoga, Stomach Sleeper Pillows, and MoreWoot's Running a Rare Deal On The Smallest Das Mechanical KeyboardRAVPower's New $15 Charger Maintains and Replenishes Your Car BatteryShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply