Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from a whopping four different models.



Even the $50 N1 has essential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, but each step up the line gets you improved optics (wider viewing angles, lower f-stops, higher resolution), and the top-of-the-line N2 actually has a second rear-facing lens as well. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.