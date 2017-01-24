PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller, $300 | PS4 Pro bundle with Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider, $400

If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with one of these bundles from eBay. Choose between the PS4 Pro Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider bundle for $400 or the PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller for $300.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Contigo Mugs, Coleman Camping Gear, DYMO Label Makers, and More
Get Ready For Camping Season With Amazon's Coleman Gold Box
The Non-Slip Sibling of Your Favorite Travel Mug is Cheaper Than Ever