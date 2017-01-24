Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take Your Pick From These PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro BundlesJillian LucasToday 11:45amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPS4PS4 SlimPS4 ProeBayGaming131EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink PS4 Slim Uncharted 4 bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller, $300 | PS4 Pro bundle with Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider, $400 If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with one of these bundles from eBay. Choose between the PS4 Pro Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider bundle for $400 or the PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller for $300.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Contigo Mugs, Coleman Camping Gear, DYMO Label Makers, and MoreGet Ready For Camping Season With Amazon's Coleman Gold BoxThe Non-Slip Sibling of Your Favorite Travel Mug is Cheaper Than EverJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply