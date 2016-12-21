Take Better Care of Your Disgusting Feet with This Amopé SaleJillian LucasYesterday 2:35pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyAmope1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Save $5 off select Ampoé products The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get your foot shaver for $5 off and start taking better care of your treads. Or, use this to throw some shade as a passive aggressive gift. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Beauty Stocking Stuffers, ASOS, Need Supply, LOFT, and More Grab 40-50% Discounts Across LOFT's Entire SiteToday's Best Deals: Anime Essentials, Thermos Koozie, NHL Gear, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply