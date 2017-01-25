Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take Better Care of Your Disgusting Feet With A Discounted Amopé Jillian LucasToday 12:50pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsBeautyAmazonAmope52EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File, $21 The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get your foot shaver for $10 off, bringing it down to its best price ever. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Essentials Bundles, Lucky Brand, RTIC Coolers, Dash Buttons, and MoreYou'll Never Remember To Floss, But You Might Just Use One of These Discounted Waterpiks Amazon Just Dropped Over 50 New Dash Buttons And Still Gives You a $5 CreditJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply