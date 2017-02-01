Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take Better Care of Your Disgusting Feet With A $26 Amopé Wet & DryJillian LucasToday 12:57pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyAmope31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Hoover Vacuum, Eneloop Pros, Aukey Travel Charger, and MoreThese Eneloop Pros Are On Sale and Cheaper Than EverAdd a Sleek Kershaw Knife To Your Everyday Carry For $15Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply