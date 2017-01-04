Extra 40% off sale styles with code TAGTIME

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 40% off sale styles with the code TAGTIME, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down furniture.

Here are a few standout pieces to work with:

Pilcro Script High-Rise Tuxedo Stripe Jeans, $48 | Marian Lace Column Dress, $120 | Farylrobin Sofia Boots, $84 | Miaou Turtleneck, $30
Delaware Jumpsuit, $48 | Shearling Bucket Bag, $36 | Alba Moda Lenora Booties, $72 | Etienne Dress, $60

