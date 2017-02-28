Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take Advantage Of This Weather With a $22 Camping HammockShep McAllisterToday 11:33amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsOutdoorsHammockAmazonGonex71EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Gonex Camping Hammock + Tree Straps + Carabiners, $22 with code MVJQJDJA The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s warm enough to go lay in a hammock in February, so make the most of it. $22 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners and tree straps. All you need is a park. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply