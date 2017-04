Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Eloquii really excels are creating easy-to-wear staples that will make your wardrobe a lot less boring (especially now with their Missoni collab). Right now, take 50% off one item, and then 40% off the rest of your entire purchase with the code HEYGIRL. It’s a really great excuse to get rid of old work clothes that you never wear.