30% off all orders of $100+ with code SPLURGE

For the next 24 hours only, ModCloth is taking 30% off all orders of $100+ when you use the code SPLURGE. Get everything you could need for the weather right now, but also stock up on warmer weather staples at a discount as well. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

Here are a couple things to pick up with the discount:

Karaoke Songstress Jeans, $60 | Dino Doubt About It Earring Set, $23 | Rip-Roaring Radiance Lipstick, $22 | Had a Haul of a Time Bag, $25 | Rainy Day Dreamer Waterproof Jacket, $150
Whisk You Were Here Socks, $10 | Go for Glam Vegan Heel, $50 | A Lovely Label T-Shirt, $30 | Heart and Solar System A-Line Dress, $80

