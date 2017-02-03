25% off all full-price dresses | Extra 25% off all sale items

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With a 25% off all full-price dresses and an extra 25% off all sale items, that uniqueness is that much more affordable.

Advertisement

Here are some dresses and sale items to look at:

Claudette Jumpsuit, $75 | Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay Suede Heels, $67 | Liv Cowlneck Pullover, $37 | Ruffled Denim Skirt, $127
Beaded Firefly Dress, $106 | Cocoon Sweatshirt Dress, $83 | Nautical Patchwork Tunic Dress, $111 | Carissima Sheath, $145

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Club Monaco, Uniqlo, Moosejaw, Anthropologie, and More
Get Free Shipping On Your Entire Uniqlo Order When You Buy a Pair of Jeans
Today's Best Deals: External Storage, Waste King, Sony Bluetooth Headphones, and More