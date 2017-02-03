Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take 25% Off Full-Price Dresses and All Sale Items at AnthropologieJillian LucasToday 2:13pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAnthropologieWomen's Apparel2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 25% off all full-price dresses | Extra 25% off all sale items Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With a 25% off all full-price dresses and an extra 25% off all sale items, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Advertisement Here are some dresses and sale items to look at: Claudette Jumpsuit, $75 | Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay Suede Heels, $67 | Liv Cowlneck Pullover, $37 | Ruffled Denim Skirt, $127 Beaded Firefly Dress, $106 | Cocoon Sweatshirt Dress, $83 | Nautical Patchwork Tunic Dress, $111 | Carissima Sheath, $145 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Club Monaco, Uniqlo, Moosejaw, Anthropologie, and MoreGet Free Shipping On Your Entire Uniqlo Order When You Buy a Pair of JeansToday's Best Deals: External Storage, Waste King, Sony Bluetooth Headphones, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply