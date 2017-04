Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Stowaway Cosmetics gives you the product you’ll want to take out with you, at the size and price that actually make sense. And right now, you can stock your makeup bag with pint-sized products for less. Use the code APRILSHOWERS and get 20% off all color products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, powder blush, and pot rouges.

Or, use the code EASTEREGG on any order of $80 or more, and you’ll automatically get $20 off. I recommend the Fit In a Workout Kit or the Be Sweet On The Hot Seat Kit.