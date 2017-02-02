Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Take 20% Off Your Entire Tarte Cosmetics OrderJillian LucasToday 1:05pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyTarte CosmeticsMake Up2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Tarte Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Sale Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a 20% off your entire order. Grab their Tarteist Lip Paint or Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (in any shade you want) for 20% off with the code XOXO, before they’re gone.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Tarte Cosmetics, ASOS, Bath & Body Works, and MoreTake $10 Off Bath & Body Works' Newest 3-Wick CandlesToday's Best Deals: Logitech Gear, Contigo Mugs, GTA V, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply