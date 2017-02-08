Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Tackle Your Next Project With This 118-Piece DEWALT Tool Set, Cheaper Than Ever Today OnlyShep McAllisterToday 8:49amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoToolsAMazonDEWALTGold Box101EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink DEWALT 118-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, $90 Before you tackle your next home improvement project or DIY car repair, you may want to check out this discounted DEWALT mechanics tool set, marked down to an all-time low $90 on Amazon, today only.That gets you 118 laser-etched pieces, including two ratchets with 72 teeth each, meaning you only have to turn them 5 degrees per click, which is great for tight spaces. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply10 repliesLeave a reply