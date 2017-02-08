Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Tackle Your Next Project With This 118-Piece DEWALT Tool Set, Cheaper Than Ever Today OnlyShep McAllister29 minutes agoFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoToolsAMazonDEWALTGold Box1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink DEWALT 118-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, $90 Before you tackle your next home improvement project or DIY car repair, you may want to check out this discounted DEWALT mechanics tool set, marked down to an all-time low $90 on Amazon, today only.That gets you 118 laser-etched pieces, including two ratchets with 72 teeth each, meaning you only have to turn them 5 degrees per click, which is great for tight spaces. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply