Everyone should own a decent drill, and this Black & Decker starter kit offers a ton of value for just $42.



That gets you a 20V drill, a battery, and all the bits you need to get started. There are definitely more powerful drills out there, but I’ve owned this one for years, and it’s been perfectly adequate for basic tasks around the house, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to charge the thing. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

