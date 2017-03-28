Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Tackle Your Home Improvement Projects With Amazon's One-Day Drill DiscountShep McAllisterToday 8:40amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsToolsAmazonDrillGold BoxBlack & Decker131EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkBlack & Decker 20V Drill + 30 Accessories, $42Everyone should own a decent drill, and this Black & Decker starter kit offers a ton of value for just $42.That gets you a 20V drill, a battery, and all the bits you need to get started. There are definitely more powerful drills out there, but I’ve owned this one for years, and it’s been perfectly adequate for basic tasks around the house, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to charge the thing. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.More Deals