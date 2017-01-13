Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Tackle Any Project With This Fully Outfitted Dremel, Now Cheaper Than EverJillian LucasToday 12:37pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeDremelTools3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary 18-Piece Tool Kit, $63 You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and engraving things. And today, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary tool kit to an all-time low $63.Of course, the kit comes with a standard, battery powered 2-speed Dremel rotary tool, but it also boasts an 18-piece accessory kit to cut, sand, grind, clean, carve, and more. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Thermos Koozie, Watch Dogs 2, 100 Gaming Dice, and MoreKeep Drinks Cold For Hours With This $8 Thermos KoozieWeather the Storm With This $38 UPS Power Backup, Perfect For Networking GearJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply