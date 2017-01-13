You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and engraving things. And today, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary tool kit to an all-time low $63.



Of course, the kit comes with a standard, battery powered 2-speed Dremel rotary tool, but it also boasts an 18-piece accessory kit to cut, sand, grind, clean, carve, and more.