eBags’ laptop backpack, refurbished Surface Pro 3s, and your favorite coffee maker lead off Sunday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Top Tech Deals

Refurb Surface Pro 3, $430

The Surface Pro 3 is a few years old at this point, but it’s still a complete Windows PC in tablet form, which is kind of amazing. If you’ve been on the fence about trying one out, you can get one for just $430, while supplies last.



This is a refurb sale, but that’s an incredible price for the 256GB Core i5 model. If a barebones tablet will do, the 64GB Core i3 model is also on sale for $340, but the more expensive version’s upgrades are well worth $90.

There are a lot of laptop backpacks out there, but eBags’ is the only one I’ve seen with a “garage” for your power brick. Pure genius.



This Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and OS X, and can switch between three of your devices with the flick of a switch, and even prop up your phone and tablet for easy viewing. $23 also happens to be the best price we’ve seen.

$14 is a great price for any 64GB flash drive, let alone one from Samsung with such a cool design.



J&L Swan Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code G7HVVZXQ

Bluetooth headphones are cheap enough now that it makes sense to keep a few pairs handy, just like you used to with wired earbuds. At $11, these are perfect for tossing into a gym bag or luggage, just in case you ever need them.

TaoTronics 3D VR Headset, $10 with code LVHVZM7H

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

You probably want your own mattress to be thicker than 5", but for just $68-$145 depending on the size, LUCID’s gel memory foam mattresses should be perfectly fine for guest room duty.



The Bonavita BV1800 is your favorite coffee maker, and you can snag one with a stainless steel carafe for $110 today, which is just $3 shy of the best price we’ve seen.

Our readers praised the Bonavita’s shower head system for saturating the beans to extract the most flavor, and added that its carafe can keep keep the finished product hot for hours on end. Sounds like a winner to me.

The well-reviewed Hoover Sprint bagless upright vacuum is only $43 today, and includes more features than you might expect, including an accessory hose, adjustable brush height, and a true HEPA filter, not to mention the fact that it’s an Amazon top seller. It’s not the smallest or most maneuverable vacuum around, but it’s probably the best sub-$50 vacuum you can buy.

We’re all going to die eventually anyway, so go ahead, make yourself some fried pickles.



Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $19 with code EF3OSNJM

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.



Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers.

These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?



Anyway, you can get a half-dozen for $12, or $5 less than usual, or three for $8, about $3 off the usual price.

Sorry if this is indelicate, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $18 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty.



4-Pack Packing Cubes + Dirty Laundry Bag, $16 with code JILLVE4H

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $16 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $9 with code AUKPACK2

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $9 today with code AUKPACK2. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel.



320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after $2.50 coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

OxyLED 16' Strip Lights, $15 with code 1OXY5050

Strip lights can add dramatic accents to the undersides of cabinets and furniture, and this 16' strip from OxyLED can also glow in 20 different colors to fit your mood or decor, all for just $15.



If 16' is too long, you can cut this strip after every third light without damaging it, and if it isn’t long enough, you can even daisy chain multiple strips together with these inexpensive connectors.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s running an all-time low price on the Wilson X smartphone-connected basketball. Finally, a ball that will stamp out any self-delusion and tell you just how poorly you shoot.



Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously, and they’re offering a rare 30% sitewide discount, plus free shipping on orders over $65 today. That excludes 990 and 993 styles, but everything else should be fair game. Run, don’t walk, before the best styles sell out.



Whether you’re helping your kid improve at Little League, or training to dominate your corporate softball league (in which case, you should reconsider your priorities), this discounted SKLZ gear is designed to improve your fundamentals.



Our readers have bought tens of thousands of pairs of ExOfficio’s quick-drying mesh boxer briefs, but if their sky high cost (you’d be lucky to get a single pair for $15) has scared you off, here’s a budget-friendly alternative with great reviews.



David Archy’s performance mesh boxers use a nearly identical nylon/spandex ratio as ExOfficio (they say polyamide and Lycra to be fancy, but it’s the same thing), and Amazon reviewers say they compare very favorably. The biggest difference: Price. While supplies last, you can get three pairs for $22, about $4 less than usual.

Just note that the product page includes mesh, solid, and stripe models, but the mesh ones will be the best facsimile of ExOfficio.

Remington The Crafter, $32 after 20% coupon

Ready to give your mane the attention it deserves? Remington’s The Crafter comes with 10 trimming length settings, a 3 hour lithium-ion battery, and multiple detachable trimming heads for managing your stubble, and Amazon’s taking $8 off with a clippable coupon, for a limited time.

Top Media Deals

I’m not sure what any of the Kindle ebooks in Amazon’s Spring Forward sale have to do with daylight saving time, or spring, for that matter. But I do know that they’re cheap, and many of them are quite popular, so go stock your digital shelves.



Top Gaming Deals

I’ll admit, this morning was the first time I’d ever heard of finger flashlights, but apparently they’re quite popular at parties and concerts, and you can get 100 of them for $13 today. You get 25 of each color, and they all have a 24 hour (non-replaceable) battery built right in.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (like, actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Spring Foward Kindle Ebook Sale | Amazon

Gaming