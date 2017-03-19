Tommy Hilfiger accessories, Coleman camping gear, and New York Times bestselling Kindle books lead off Sunday’s best deals.



If you own a home theater PC, or just occasionally plug your laptop into your TV to watch videos, this wireless keyboard/trackpad combo is an ideal way to control it from across the room. It even seems to work with some smart TVs, but search the Amazon reviews for your specific model to be sure.

Update: Now up to $25, which is still a pretty solid price.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $22 , why not give this one a try? That’s within a couple bucks of an all-time low.

Kmashi Quick Charge 2.0 20,000mAh Battery, $19 with code HP5DKI9O

$19 is a very good price for any 20,000mAh USB battery pack. But when you consider that this one includes Quick Charge 2.0 for your Android devices, it’s a no-brainer. You should be able to get 4-5 phone charges out of this thing, making it perfect for sharing during a long flight or camping trip.

Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

Earlier this week, our readers bought thousands of phone stands from Lamicall for $6. That deal is still available with promo code 6VGBXP2D, but now, you can get an adjustable model for $2 more with code UVUCS8E3.

Anker 3-in-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $10 with code E3DWNLGE

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take fisheye, wide angle, and macro photos with this 3-in-1 clip-on lens kit from Anker. Be sure to check out the sample photos uploaded by customers to get an idea of what this kit is capable of.

Bias lights can make just about any TV look better, and you can get a set for just a few bucks today on Amazon.

If you aren’t familiar, Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the light strip will cast a soft glow on the wall behind it, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $12 (white) price points are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to great low prices today on Amazon.



You get to choose from either the 20 oz. or 24 oz. model in for this deal, though only in one color. When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

You know those safes that are bolted into the closets of hotel rooms? You can put one in your own home for $47.



A vegetable spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and this particular model includes three different blades to adapt to different recipes, all for just $16.



Update: Back in stock!

These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?

If you’ve ever thought about pulling out your blender to make a smoothie, sauce, or dip, and then held off because you didn’t want to clean/reassemble/cut your fingers on a million different blender parts, this deal is for you.



The big advantage of an immersion blender is that unlike a traditional blender, you can dip it into whatever container you were already using to hold your ingredients; be it a single-serve cup or a huge mixing bowl. That saves you time, and means fewer dishes to clean up once you’re done. Reviewers also say it chops through everything from fruit to ice cubes with no trouble, so it really can be a full blender replacement for most use cases.

$14 Proctor-Silex 59738A Hand Blender 150 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

A $40 hand vac might not seem all that notable, but this is one of the only ones I’ve seen with a motorized brush to loosen up pet hair from your couches and car seats. Of course, you can also swap in standard crevice and upholstery tools if the job calls for them.



Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but if you look on the sidebar for other sellers, you can buy it from RTIC directly with free (albeit slower) shipping, without adding any extra items to your cart.

$10 RTIC 30 oz. Tumbler 18160 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

OxyLED OxyMas Stage Light, $8 with code 1OXYST01

I wouldn’t normally post a rotating RGB stage light like this, but hell, it’s $8 and it includes a microphone so it can spin at the same speed as your music. Loan it to one friend for a wedding, and that’s money well spent.

Vansky USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight, $15 with code ZK9BWQ3K

We’re quite familiar with LED flashlight deals, and this is one of the cheapest we’ve seen that includes the ability to recharge over USB. And since the battery is just a removable 18650 (included, which is rare), you can also swap in spares if you’re off the grid.

For one day only, Amazon’s offering huge markdowns on a variety of wallets, ties, and belts, and suspenders from Tommy Hilfiger to help you pull your outfit together.



Absolutely everything in the sale costs less than $23, so don’t be afraid to stock up and accessorize. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

It’s the perfect time of year for a camping trip, and Amazon’s celebrating with a huge sale on Coleman camping gear, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking supplies, and more. A few examples are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.



Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are up to 40% off. Check out all the styles you can choose from here.



So, how do you redeem your discount? Start with your base bag, whether it’s their new Folsom Laptop Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town making your own one-of-a-kind Timbuk2 bag. Show us your designs in the comments.

Whether you spend a lot of time camping, or just want to be prepared for an increasingly plausible apocalypse, the LifeStraw Family 1.0 can purify nearly 5,000 gallons of water in its lifetime with no electricity, iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. That’s enough water to last a family of four for three years.



Extra 30% off clearance items with the code EXTRA30

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off all clearance styles with the code EXTRA30. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

The theme for this weekend’s Kindle Gold Box is a simple one: New York Times bestsellers. Insider, you’ll find over 60 fiction and nonfiction titles—all of which are obviously very popular—marked down to just a few bucks each.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for just $30, courtesy of Amazon.



Keten 2-Pack 6' NES Classic Extension Cords, $8 with code X9REC3WB

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 6' extension cables for just $8 today with promo code X9REC3WB. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

Just Cause 3, $20 - PS4 | Xbox One

Just Cause 3 isn’t without its flaws, but if the idea of a massive open world where you can fly jets, skydive in a wing suit, and blow up basically anything appeals to you, it’s definitely worth $20. Amazon has it on sale for PS4, but Xbox One owners will need to go to Toys R Us.

$40 is about as cheap as Xbox One controllers ever get, but today, that gets you a controller and a copy of Metal Gear Solid V. That’s not even, like, a terrible game that they’d be trying to get rid of. It’s pretty good!



