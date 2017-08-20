Sony wireless headphones, Coleman tailgating gear, and Amazon device discounts lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

While not nearly as enticing as their Prime Day discounts, Amazon’s back-to-school price drops on their Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices are solid deals if you’re in the market.



The best deal of the bunch is easily the Amazon Echo for $100, down from $180. You can also save $5 on Echo Dots to spread around your house.

On the Kindle front, you can save $20 on the e-reader of your choice. As always, we think the Paperwhite offers the best value of the trio, but I own the Voyage, and it really is extremely nice.

And finally, Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire 7 tablet is $10 off, but you should probably opt for the Fire HD 8 for just $20 more. That gets you a better screen, 50% more battery life, twice the storage, and stereo speakers.

It’s 2017, and your headphones don’t need wires anymore. Luckily, Amazon’s offering up Sony’s popular and well-reviewed XB950B1 Bluetooth over-ears for $98, or about $100 less than usual. This particular set of cans includes an extra bass mode that you can turn on or off, and even a smartphone app that you can use to change your audio settings on the fly.

Anker’s PowerLine cables have long been reader-favorites, and now you can get three USB-C to USB cables for an all-time low $12.



If the power at your house can be a little spotty, this $45 APC backup UPS is designed specifically to keep your modem and router running on battery power, so you’ll never lose touch with the world.

You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $100 today.



Even if you don’t have access to a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Best Buy’s running a 50 hour sale on tons of TVs, Apple products, speaker systems, and a lot more this weekend. Some of our top picks are included in the list of deals at the bottom of this post, but head over to Best Buy to check out the entire sale.

If the bottom of your bag looks like a Radioshack going out of business sale, this $8 travel case from AmazonBasics can keep your memory cards, battery packs, charging cables, and other small electronics organized.

Anker SoundCore, $27 with code ALBCXN3Y

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today, you can pick one up for $27 with code ALBCXN3Y. That’s a couple bucks more than it was on Prime Day, but otherwise one of the best prices we’ve seen.

For about $7 more though, you can opt for the upgraded water-resistant version instead. In my experience, they sound nearly identical, and they both sport the same incredible battery life, so you can choose solely based on your need for water resistance.

1 Year NordVPN, $48 with code VIP70 | 2 Year Plan, $72 with code 2YSpecial2017

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link instead to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Football season is almost here, and you can have the best tailgate in the parking lot with this one-day Amazon sale. Save on grills, coolers, chairs, and more from Coleman.



Today only, Amazon’s running a nice sale on PetSafe training gear, including electric fences and training collars. Just note that it’s a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



If you like the idea of the beach, but have an Anakin Skywalker-like aversion to sand, this sand-proof blanket is cheaper than ever on Amazon today, in two different sizes.



Say what you will about McDonald’s, but they actually have pretty good coffee, and now you can make it at home with these discounted K-Cup pods. Just be sure to clip the 15% coupon on the page.



320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Free snack with $25 purchase with code PRIMESNACK

If you’re planning on spending $25 on Amazon today (we can probably help you with that), be sure to use promo code PRIMESNACK and pick one of these four snacks to get it for free with your order. Just note that the $25 has to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to qualify. I’m in for that sweet and spicy trail mix

Top Lifestyle Deals

Summer’s not over yet, so buy this tube for $16, find a few drinks, and head to your nearest body of water.

Remington MB4900, $40 after $10 coupon and $10 discount at checkout

The Remington MB4900 has everything you need to to groom your beard, and you can take advantage of two simultaneous $10 discounts right now. First, clip the $10 coupon on the product page. You’ll see that discount at checkout, in addition to an extra $10 off $50 promotion, bringing the kit down to $40.

Don’t forget your free snack!

Extra 40% off sale styles with code KINJASALE40

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up this week. Their clearance section is already full of deeply discounted shades, but use the code KINJASALE40 and get an additional 40% off. That means you can grab pairs for as low as $2, so you really have no excuse not to get a backup.

Top Media Deals

Amazon’s back at it again with another Sunday Kindle ebook sale, this time with two-dozen bestsellers for just $2-$4 each.



GIF 100 Essential Films Scratch-Off Chart, $28 with code CASHABLANCA

Show off you love of film in a more unique way than just a regular movie poster. This 100 Essential Films poster from Pop Chart Lab isn’t just a kickass looking infographic; you can scratch away the boxes to reveal the hidden film lurking beneath the metallic surface. Use the best promo code ever created, CASHABLANCA, and take 20% off. That discount applies on frames too, if you choose to purchase one with the poster.

Top Gaming Deals

I probably wouldn’t expect Nintendo-like supply shortages, but if you want to be absolutely sure to get an Xbox One X at launch, preorders are live now.

Update: Sold out on Amazon (at least for now), but check out GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target for more ordering options.

The Xbox One S is already pretty affordable at $249, but today, that’ll also start your game collection off with four downloadable titles. After you purchase the console from Amazon, you’ll receive an email with instructions to download Ghost Recon Wildlands - Gold edition, Forza Motorsport 6, Halo 5, and Recore. That ought to keep you entertained for awhile.

Sphero’s BB-8 RC droid remains one of the coolest toys ever made, and now that its Force Band can also control your home through IFTTT, it’s even more enticing.

Today only, Woot will sell you a refurbished BB-8 and the band together for $95, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’s peak lawn game season, and you can save on cornhole sets, ladder toss, giant Jenga sets, a beer pong tablet, and more.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy proves that you don’t need Nathan Drake to make a great Uncharted game, and Prime members can pick it up for $32 today.

PlayStation owners can finally take advantage of the crazy value Humble offers with this 2K Bundle. Games are redeemable either for the Vita, PS3, or PS4, but the PS4 titles include XCOM 2, Evolve, and $10 of Battleborn Platinum VC. As always, a portion of your purchase goes to charity, and the titles are split among multiple price tiers.

Tech

Home

Media

Gaming