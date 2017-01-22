Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

It’s not often that Amazon features a laptop as one of its deals of the day, so anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this $335 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Though this laptop runs Windows 10, its price is pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and power-sipping Intel Core M processor far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses. Need to carry it around? Turn it into a tablet. Finished working on a plane, and just want to watch a movie? Flip it into stand mode to get the keyboard out of the way.

Is it an amazing laptop? No. But it’s a very solid deal at $335. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

Ready to get fit? Today only, Amazon’s offering big discounts on a huge array of protein products from MuscleTech, Hydroxycut, and more. Inside, you’ll find dozens of powders and protein bars in a variety of flavors and formulas. You’ll also save more on select items if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can always cancel after your first delivery. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

Indoor electric grills are a dime-a-dozen, but few have the smarts of T-fal’s OptiGrill. In addition to six dedicated cooking modes for different types of meat, its onboard computer automatically adjusts cooking times depending on the thickness of the meat you’re cooking, and beeps when it hits rare, medium, and well-done.



Today’s $93 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Kitchen scales not only improve your meals’ consistency, they can make cleanup much easier as well. If you still don’t own one, this attractive stainless steel model from Etekcity can be yours for just $11 today.



Aukey Bluetooth Headphones, $13 with code AUKBTEP4

Still don’t own a set of Bluetooth headphones? You can fix that today for just $13.



KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus, $200 | $175 with Visa Checkout

If you’ve been meaning to get yourself a KitchenAid stand mixer, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $200, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model. Plus, if you check out with Visa Checkout, you’ll save an extra $25.

If you missed out on the dozens of great Black Friday deals on the PS4 and Xbox One, here’s another chance to save on either (or both!).



Advertisement

Sponsored

I’ll admit, this morning was the first time I’d ever heard of finger flashlights, but apparently they’re quite popular at parties and concerts, and you can get 100 of them for $13 today. You get 25 of each color, and they all have a 24 hour (non-replaceable) battery built right in.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $13 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.

$13 Sugru Rebel Tech Kit 774 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Vansky Floatable Waterproof Dry Bag with Headphone Passthrough, $7 with code SLOD4R07

This deal seems a little bit out of season, but if you have any winter beach getaways on the horizon, this $7 dry bag can keep your precious smartphone safe from surf and sand. And unlike most products in this category, this one includes a headphone jack passthrough, and it’ll even float if you drop it.

The original Boogie Board LCD writing tablet was one of our most popular items on Black Friday, and today, the larger Boogie Board Sync is on sale for its lowest price ever. Unlike the original, which had no ability to save or sync your drawings, this one can do both, with enough internal memory to store over 1000 images, and Bluetooth to connect to your phone or computer.

You don’t need an extra room or tons of expensive home gym equipment to stay in shape without a gym membership, you just need this resistance band set, marked down to an all-time low $20.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

The last few weeks have seen several sales on TriggerPoint’s popular foam rollers, and now, you can save on their massage balls as well. Both the 2.5" and 5" versions are at or near all-time lows.

Krave Jerky Variety Pack, $16 after 10% coupon

Who doesn’t want more jerky in their life? $16 today gets you 10 1.5 oz. samplers from Krave, with Chili Lime, Black Cherry, and Sweet Chipotle all included. Just be sure to clip the 10% coupon on the page to get the deal.

One of the best card games you probably haven’t heard of is back on sale today. Munchkin is a little bit like D&D, but much more approachable and silly. The Deluxe version includes a game board and standies to track your level, but it’s already slightly backordered, so order quickly.

$22 Munchkin Deluxe 764 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

This highly rated electric water kettle is down to an all-time low $20 today, and should pay for itself over time, as it claims to be 85% more efficient than boiling water over a stove. Plus, its heating element is completely concealed, it shuts itself off if it boils dry, and most importantly, it basks your water in a funky blue LED glow as it boils.

If your movie theater of choice is operated by Regal, this discounted gift card essentially amounts to ten free dollars. In most cities, that’s like a free ticket!

Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI

Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.



Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it.

Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999

In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.



Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming