Top Tech Deals

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones With Apple W1 Chip, $130

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking offering them up for an all-time low $130.

Update: The on-ear Solo3 wireless, which also include Apple’s W1 chip, are $60 off as well.

Samsung 43" Curved 4K TV, $525

Curved TVs are probably a gimmick, but they still look pretty cool, and this 43" 4K Samsung is down to $525 today, an all-time low by almost $125.

Anker PowerPort Speed 5, $25

Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $25 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.

3M Precise Mouse Pad, $7

3M’s Precise mouse pad sticks to your desk to avoid slippage, and features a special printed pattern that 3M claims will improve your optical mouse’s battery life. It sounds like snake oil, but it boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 1,000 customers, so it might be worth a try.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code AUKEHUB1

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $33

Need a lot of extra storage for your Nintendo Switch or action cam? The advent of 200GB+ cards means that 128GB cards, which until relatively recently sold in the $60-$80 range, are finally inching towards affordability.

Anker Selfie Stick, $8 with code BEST7160

Selfie sticks are still a thing, much to my personal dismay, so if you really have to have one, here’s an $8 deal on Anker’s. This one relies on a headphone jack connection for shutter control, rather than Bluetooth, which I think is actually preferable (assuming your phone has a headphone jack). It’s one less thing to keep charged, and you won’t have to fiddle around in the Bluetooth menu on your phone, which is basically the seventh circle of hell.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $22 with code BEST3235

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version is back down to its all-time low price.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $39 with code SSW39MZ5 | SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds, $35 with code PJAYDX5E

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.

Today you can choose from two true wireless earbud models from SoundPeats. The cheaper $35 model looks exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.

For just $4 more though, you can opt for smaller earbuds that do come with a convenient charging case. They’ll only last half as long as the cheaper earbuds while untethered, but the case can fully recharge them in an hour, and has enough capacity for three charging cycles. Plus, it means you’ll only have to plug one thing in, instead of two.

Aukey USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code PGR948US

This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.

Top Home Deals

WonderSleep Classic Series Air Mattress, $89

WonderSleep’s highly rated queen air mattress is on sale for an all-time low $89 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. With its built-in pump and supportive air coil structure, your house guests will be a lot more comfortable than they would have been on your couch.

Zippo Brushed Chrome Pocket Lighter, $10

Zippo lighters great for fidgeting as well as lighting things on fire, and this simple chrome model is down to its lowest price of the year.

Slice Mini Cutter, $8

This tiny box cutter uses a ceramic blade that should last much longer than a typical steel razor blade, and you can pick one up for just $8 from Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 880, $440 | Roomba 650, $300

The Roomba 880 is a seriously powerful robotic vacuum, and a particularly great choice if you have pets, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $160 off today.

If $440's more than you want to spend, the entry-level Roomba 650 is also down to $300 on Amazon, which is about as low as it gets outside of major sale events.

Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub, $94

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.

The best part is that the FloorMate SpinScrub actually vacuums up the dirty water into a separate tank as you work, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing around the same dirty water around your house.

Aukey 150W Inverter, $10

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and $10 is a great price for this 150W model from Aukey.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen, $219 | Also available in black | Ecobee3, $195

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $219 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $197 this month.

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the last day of the sale, so what are you waiting for?

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair), $229

$229 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.

Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,400 Amazon customers, and today’s deal is an all-time low price.

Lapsa 4-Pack Men’s Micro Modal Low Rise Boxer Briefs, $20 with code LAPASA10

$5 per pair is about as cheap as you’ll ever see good (i.e. not cotton) boxer briefs, so stock up.

30% off your entire order with code FEST30

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up some new things with the code FEST30 and get 30% off your entire order. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Top Media Deals

Harry Bosch ebooks, $3 each

Amazon turned Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch books into a TV show, but you can check out the (superior) source material for $3 per book, today only.

Top Gaming Deals

Corsair - MM300 Antifray Cloth Gaming Mouse Mat, $13

Many of you won’t bat an eye in spending $50+ on a good gaming mouse, but don’t neglect the mouse pad! This extra long model from Corsair is available for $13 today, an all-time low.

The smaller version of this same mouse pad is also available for $8.

PS4 owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. That price is valid for everyone, even if you have low speech skill.

Xbox One Media Remote, $19

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members

Prime members can preorder and save 20% on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for their Nintendo Switch, which isn’t unusual (that benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but if recent history is any indication, they could very well sell out of copies prior to launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

