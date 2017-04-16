If $440's more than you want to spend, the entry-level Roomba 650 is also down to $300 on Amazon, which is about as low as it gets outside of major sale events.

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.



The best part is that the FloorMate SpinScrub actually vacuums up the dirty water into a separate tank as you work, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing around the same dirty water around your house.

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and $10 is a great price for this 150W model from Aukey.

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $219 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $197 this month.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the last day of the sale, so what are you waiting for?

$229 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,400 Amazon customers, and today’s deal is an all-time low price.

Lapsa 4-Pack Men’s Micro Modal Low Rise Boxer Briefs, $20 with code LAPASA10

$5 per pair is about as cheap as you’ll ever see good (i.e. not cotton) boxer briefs, so stock up.



30% off your entire order with code FEST30

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up some new things with the code FEST30 and get 30% off your entire order. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Top Media Deals

Harry Bosch ebooks, $3 each

Amazon turned Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch books into a TV show, but you can check out the (superior) source material for $3 per book, today only.



Top Gaming Deals

Many of you won’t bat an eye in spending $50+ on a good gaming mouse, but don’t neglect the mouse pad! This extra long model from Corsair is available for $13 today, an all-time low.

The smaller version of this same mouse pad is also available for $8.

PS4 owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. That price is valid for everyone, even if you have low speech skill.

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members

Prime members can preorder and save 20% on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for their Nintendo Switch, which isn’t unusual (that benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but if recent history is any indication, they could very well sell out of copies prior to launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

