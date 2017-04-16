Breathable boxer briefs, Apple’s PowerBeats3, and popular adjustable dumbbells lead off Sunday’s best deals.
Top Tech Deals
Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking offering them up for an all-time low $130.
Update: The on-ear Solo3 wireless, which also include Apple’s W1 chip, are $60 off as well.
Curved TVs are probably a gimmick, but they still look pretty cool, and this 43" 4K Samsung is down to $525 today, an all-time low by almost $125.
Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $25 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.