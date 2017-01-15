The newest Fitbits, Pepsi 1893, and a touchscreen Chromebook lead off Sunday’s best deals.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. Those are easily the best prices we’ve ever seen, so order fast, then sip slow.

Note: You won’t see the 30% discount until checkout.

USB-C is the future, and Anker’s kevlar and nylon-wrapped Powerline+ cables are the best you can buy.



With 4GB of RAM and an IPS touchscreen, the Lenovo N22 is a little more advanced than your average Chromebook. Today only though, you’ll only have to pay the bargain basement price of $180. And yes, it will run Android apps.

Two AC outlets, two USB ports, a microUSB charging cable, and even a device dock - what more could you want in a travel charger?



iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code WFF9RV9X

Update: Sold out.

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.



Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $15, why not? It’s even small enough to pack away in your suitcase.



We’ve all been there. The doorbell rings, and you’re in the bathroom, or otherwise pantsless. Before you know it, you’re answering the door wearing a towel, or missing an important package delivery. With this $17 driveway alarm though, you’ll have a precious few extra seconds of warning to make yourself decent.



Cleaning the grout in your tub doesn’t have to be an arduous, all-day affair. This discounted rotating scrub brush includes a long handle to save your back and knees, two different brushheads, and a rechargeable battery.



If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness resolutions, this NordicTrack treadmill can help you get your runs in, even when the weather outside is frightful. $860 gets you a highly rated treadmill with fancy accouterments like a 10" web-enabled touchscreen, stereo speakers, and a space-saving fold-up design. Just note that today’s all-time low price is part of a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.



$860 NordicTrack C 1650 Treadmill

TriggerPoint makes the most popular foam rollers out there, and two different models are on sale today: One for your feet (in two different densities), and one for the rest of you.



If you missed out on Fitbit’s Black Friday discounts, Amazon’s taking $20 off two of their most popular new trackers.

The Fitbit Flex 2 improves on its predecessor with water resistance, swim tracking, colored LEDs, and a smaller design. And for my money, it’s the most attractive fitness tracker I’ve ever seen.



Meanwhile, the Charge 2 adds connected GPS (meaning your phone has to be nearby), VO2 max level measuring, and even call & text alerts from your phone.

These deals aren’t as good as we saw last month, but if you need a little extra help with your new year’s resolutions, they’re pretty solid.

$80 Fitbit Flex 2, Black

Yes, it’s third party, but $25 is the best price we’ve ever seen on an Xbox One gamepad. And don’t be fooled by the cable in the product photo; it’s detachable, and the controller can operate wirelessly.



You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and engraving things. And today, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary tool kit to an all-time low $63.



Of course, the kit comes with a standard, battery powered 2-speed Dremel rotary tool, but it also boasts an 18-piece accessory kit to cut, sand, grind, clean, carve, and more.

Refurb Ninja Coffee Bar with Glass Carafe, $90

Ninja’s new high-end coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick up a refurb for $90 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The headlining feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which automatically adjusts the water level based on the brew size and type you select, but you’ll also get a permanent filter, milk frother and tumbler in the box.

If you’re not in need of a coffee brewer but still want to get in on something Ninja, how about the Ninja Master Prep Professional? Make smoothies or soups with the power of 450 Watts.

In my opinion, the most important accessory to bring camping is something to cook in. Grab this non-stick camping pan set for only $24 and get a mini flashlight, wire saw, and camping stove for free. It’s everything you could need to have a real meal in the woods.

People still use pens and paper, who woulda thunk? If you cannot fathom where your pens keep disappearing to and need some replacements, this box of 12 BIC Velocity Bold black ball-point pens is only $5, the lowest it’s ever been.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

20% off select Frito-Lay Products with Subscribe & Save

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Use Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and grab massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Sun Chips, Stacy’s and more.

Eneloops are the best rechargeable batteries, and since you can never have enough of them, here’s a dozen AAs for $31, the best price since November.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

Veho MUVI X-Lapse Timelapse Mount, $10. Tripod not included.

You know those cinematic time lapses where the camera slowly pans as the action speeds along? Now you can make them yourself for just $10. The Veho Muvi X-Lapse works with just about any compact camera, action cam, or smartphone, and can mount on top of a tripod for more control over your shot. Here’s a sample video to give you an idea of what you can pull off with this thing.

