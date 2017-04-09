Discounted Mission Activewear, a Rosetta Stone Gold Box, a fantastic deal on an Anova sous-vide circulator, and more of Sunday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Mpow Universal Dry Bag Pouch, 2-pack, $8

It’s officially spring, which means it’ll soon be time to head to your nearest pool/lake/river/stream/reservoir/ocean, and you can keep your phone safe from the elements with this 2-pack of dry bags for $8.

$200-$250 off MacBook Pros

We’ve seen scattered deals on individual MacBook Pro models, but Best Buy’s taking $200-$250 off basically the entire lineup today, from the 13" non-Touch Bar to the 15" behemoths.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $12

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. We had it for $10 at launch, but otherwise, today’s $12 price is the best we’ve seen.

Velocifire VM01 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $32

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $32 today during a Lightning Deal. That means when the time’s up or the stock is gone, the deal is done.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Brows, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Top Home Deals

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Gold Box

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro’s Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and Amazon is having a one-day deal on three models.

Cymas UV Flashlight, $5

Update: Looks like it sold out at that price, but still available at $7.

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.

It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

Contigo SnapSeal Byron, $9

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to an all-time low price today on Amazon, albeit as an Add-On Item.

Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at this price.

Free shipping with five select items | $5 off $25 in Easter candy

If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.

First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.

OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

20% off select Frito-Lay Products 

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Go to this page and choose from a massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Stacy’s and more. Just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

25% off $25 in Chocolate

There are two types of people in the world: People who say they love chocolate, and liars, and there’s really no point to being the latter.

Just in time for Easter, and with Mother’s Day looming on the horizon, Amazon’s taking a flat 25% off when you spend $25 or more on dozens of eligible chocolates. Options range from supermarket staples like M&Ms and Reeses to fancy giftables from the likes of Cailler, Green & Black’s, and Lindt. Just mix and match until you’ve spent $25 (all items must be shipped and sold by Amazon, not by third party sellers), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Top Lifestyle Deals

25% off Select Mission Men’s and Women’s Athletic Tops

If you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down athletic tops from Mission Apparel so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.

Anova 900W Wi-Fi Precision Cooker, $142

Update: The newest model is sold out, but the Bluetooth version is still available.

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $142 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator, as well as $119 for the older Bluetooth model.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

We’ve seen these for less, especially around Black Friday, but these prices are the lowest they’ve dipped on Amazon this year, so go ahead and treat yourself.

Rosetta Stone Gold Box

If learning a new language has been on your bucket list, then today’s Amazon Gold Box es muy fantástico. Today only, you can buy a Rosetta Stone level 1-5 pack from Amazon for just $139, an all-time low. Say “bonjour,” “guten tag,” or even “nǐ hǎo” to your new hobby.

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $40

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more.

TOTMC Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, $14

It can’t teleport you around the world or summon a horse, but this ceramic Ocarina really can make music, and it even comes with a textbook to help you learn the notes and a neck strap for portability.

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $68 with 30% off coupon

If you’re keeping a close eye on your blood pressure, and want to track trends over time, this Bluetooth Withings monitor makes it as easy as opening an app on your smartphone.

Each time the monitor gets a reading from your upper arm, it’ll automatically transmit the data to your iPhone or Android device, and put it on a chart so you can track your trends. Right now, clip the 30% off coupon and get one for $68, a $1 away from an all-time low.

Enkeeo Digital Hand Grip Strengthener, $6

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.

$10 off select linen items

Attempting to stay comfortable in the ups and downs on springtime weather is a challenge. The right material will always be your best friend, and linen is the right material. Uniqlo is marking down their linen styles so you can stock up and stay cool for less. Save $10 on linen shirts, dresses, and pants for guys and girls.

$10 on the Easter Collection with code EASTER10

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save $10 on their Easter Collection, which is full of seasonal blooms like lilies, ranunculus and more. Use the code EASTER10 at checkout to save.

Top Gaming Deals

Final Fantasy XV - Xbox One, $35 | Final Fantasy XV - PS4, $35

If you still haven’t picked up a copy of Final Fantasy XV (and you definitely should), Best Buy’s marked it down to $35 today only, for both PS4 and Xbox One.

For Honor, $35 - PS4 | XB1

For Honor isn’t even two months old yet, but you can already become a knight, Viking, or Samurai warrior for $35, courtesy of today’s Amazon Gold Box. Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Switch Pro Controller, $69

This isn’t technically a deal (unless you consider a $1 discount to $69 nice), but the Switch Pro Controller is in stock on Amazon, which is a minor miracle given Nintendo’s recent history.

It’s also available from Walmart, if Amazon sells out.

Exploding Kittens, $17

You know the guy that writes The Oatmeal webcomics? He made a card game, and it became the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, as measured by number of individual backers. If you weren’t one of them though, Amazon’s taking $3 off today.

Logitech G300s, $20

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen. Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

THQ Nordic Humble Bundle

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PS4.

15 PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including several Darksiders games and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything, but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Nintendo Switch Case/Stand, $8 with code ZB6X7BTA

The kickstand built into the Nintendo Switch can only hold it up at a steep angle, and will probably break off anyway. But this protective case doubles as a multi-angle stand, and it’s only $8, so you can still afford it after you empty your bank account on extra Joy-Con.

