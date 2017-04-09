Discounted Mission Activewear, a Rosetta Stone Gold Box, a fantastic deal on an Anova sous-vide circulator, and more of Sunday’s best deals.
Advertisement
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Top Tech Deals
It’s officially spring, which means it’ll soon be time to head to your nearest pool/lake/river/stream/reservoir/ocean, and you can keep your phone safe from the elements with this 2-pack of dry bags for $8.
We’ve seen scattered deals on individual MacBook Pro models, but Best Buy’s taking $200-$250 off basically the entire lineup today, from the 13" non-Touch Bar to the 15" behemoths.
Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. We had it for $10 at launch, but otherwise, today’s $12 price is the best we’ve seen.
You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $32 today during a Lightning Deal. That means when the time’s up or the stock is gone, the deal is done.