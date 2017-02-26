Kindle books that inspired films, one of your favorite chef’s knives, and athletic apparel accessories lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.



The travel-friendly 2-port version of our readers’ favorite USB charging hub is on sale for $15 today, complete with a bonus Lightning cable.



If you don’t have any use for a Lightning cable, the charger alone costs $11.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Expansion external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.



Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; the slightly more expensive Seagate Backup Plus is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and the Expansion has a stellar Amazon review average from over 4,000 customers.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 128GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $37. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.



Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code H6Y6O3C6

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

TaoTronics Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds, $21 with code AFHAMPOY

TaoTronics’ 4.4 star-rated Bluetooth earbuds have everything you’d want in a $21 pair: Magnetic backs for easy storage, Bluetooth 4.1, a compact design, and even a noise-cancelling microphone for calls.



I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code KUKGRFA6 | 3-Pack, $11 with code RADMLMIE

It’s like 80 degrees across much of the country today, so I’m going to go ahead and officially declare it beach season. These dry bags will keep your phone safe from both the surf and the sand, and I never go to the coast without one.

Aukey Mini Tripod, $9 with code AUKCPT22 | Aukey Smartphone Lens, $9 with code AUKLENS2

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model from Aukey works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

This would pair well with a clip-on smartphone lens like this one, also from Aukey, also for $9.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Here’s something to chew on: Amazon’s offering 6-packs of Mentos gum bottles for $11 in today’s Gold Box. This deal is only available today, so find your favorite flavor, and grab this deal before the bubble bursts.

Amazon makes steak knives now, apparently, and you can get a set of eight for just $17 today. They actually look pretty nice!



Etekcity’s new Wi-Fi smart plug doesn’t work with Siri or Alexa, but it’s tiny and cheap, and you can control or schedule it from a free app.



You need to buy laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper anyway, so you might as well buy them from Target with today’s great sale. Just add $50 worth of eligible items to your cart, select order pickup, and use code CLEAN to save $15 at checkout.



Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 600 poop bags and two dispensers for $11 (or $10 with Subscribe & Save), there’s no excuse.



An elevated cat is a happy cat, but don’t expect this AmazonBasics cat tree to make them love you.



Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

OxyLED OxySol Motion Spotlight, $12 with code OXYSL07F

We’ve seen these solar-powered spotlights on sale from a number of manufacturers over the last few years, but OxyLED’s take on the category includes not one, but two motion sensors, giving it a whopping 210 degrees of motion detection. That means it’ll turn itself on even if you’re approaching it from behind, giving you a ton of new mounting options.



Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s warm enough to come out of hibernation and start exercising again, and Amazon’s celebrating with a sale on athletic accessories, today only.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When I say accessories, I mean accessories: The only things you’ll find in here are socks, underwear, and a single drawstring bag from Adidas and Under Armour. Still, there are a lot of options, particularly on the sock front, so this is a great opportunity to restock your top drawer.

$10 off 3-wick candles | $10 off orders of $30+ with code GOODIES

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$15. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off $10 from any $30 with the code GOODIES.

Vega plant-based supplements are some of the best things you can put in your body, and Silk is one of the most popular milk alternatives. Right now, spend $60 on select Silk and Vega products and save $10 automatically.

The coupon is good for a select group of Vega and Silk items, but it works on the more popular ones like Vega’s Nutritional Shake (in a bunch of flavors) and Silk soy milk. Just add enough items to hit $60 and you’ll see the $10 discount in your cart.

Sponsored

Vega has a great calorie-to-protein ratio, but the best thing about their shakes is that they aren’t just about protein. Vega’s shakes typically contain six grams of fiber, 3 servings of vegetables, and good amounts of Omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and illusive potassium. It’s like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package.

Top Media Deals

The Oscars are tonight, and the first thing you should read is Deadspin’s Hater’s Guide to the awards. The second thing you should read is a book that inspired one of your favorite movies. Over 40 of them are on sale on Kindle today for a few bucks each, including the popular titles below.



$2 Safe Haven Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$3 Room: A Novel 77 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$20 credit towards Amazon Music Unlimited family plan, promo code TREATFAMILY

At $15 per month or $150 per year for up to six users, Amazon’s Music Unlimited family plan was already one of the best deals in streaming music. But for a limited time, you can use promo code TREATFAMILY for a $20 credit towards your membership.



Top Gaming Deals

Guitar Hero’s heyday has come and gone, but for $20 (complete with a Guitar controller), it might be worth hopping back on the bandwagon.



The Batman: Arkham games were way better than they had any right to be, and now you can replay both Arkham Asylum and Arkham City on your PS4 and Xbox One, complete with updated visuals. $30's the best price we’ve seen on the remaster since Black Friday, so go kick Joker’s ass.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming