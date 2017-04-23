A super-popular shower head, Amazon’s Sunday ebook sale, and a ton of Razer gaming peripheral combos lead off Sunday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerPort Speed 5, $25

Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $25 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.

Maxboost USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $16

This future-proof car charger includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port and a built-in USB-C cord for your newer Android smartphones. Get it for $16 today, no code required.

Vizio M55-D0 4K 60" Smart TV, $669

Vizio’s 2016 M-series TVs include basically every feature you could possibly want, including 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR (the good one), Google Cast, local dimming, and even a freakin’ tablet remote. Do I have your attention? The 60" model is on sale for just $669 right now, or about $400 less than usual.

Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code Y95FSOM2

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables, $20

Since you named Anker’s kevlar-lined PowerLine cables as your favorite Lightning cables, the company has come out with the nylon-braided PowerLine+ collection, and the lifetime warrantied PowerLine IIs. But the originals are still way better than the crappy cable Apple includes in the box, and today, you can get three of them for the same price Apple charges for one.

Nonda Car Charger, $8

Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $8.

That’s a great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.

In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $8 for the parking location feature alone.

Top Home Deals

Delta 75152 Shower Head, $16

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option at $16.

Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself.

$16 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this thing, and an absolute steal for something you’ll use and appreciate (hopefully) every day.

Rockbirds LED Flashlight, $8

You can never have enough tiny LED flashlights, especially when you can get two of them for $8.

Crescent 170-Piece Tool Set, $80

Mechanics tool sets rarely dip to $.50 per piece, but this Crescent kit hits the mark with 170 pieces for $85, within $5 of a Gold Box deal from last year.

PetSafe Drinkwell, $31

Animals drink more water when it’s flowing, and this discounted PetSafe Drinkwell mimics a bubbling stream to encourage your furry friends to stay hydrated. Plus, the top tier of the fountain is high enough that older pets can enjoy it without bending down too far.

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill, $35

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $35 price tag is roughly $10-$15 less than usual, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cups, $13

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $13 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, $79

Saliva-based ancestry DNA tests probably won’t tell you anything profound, but they can be fun, and make great gifts, so you may want to pick one up for $20 off today.

Contigo Autoseal Chill Water Bottle, $20

Contigo’s Autoseal travel mug has long been a reader favorite, but the new Autoseal Chill looks like a great companion water bottle. It launched this month for $23, but now you can get it for $20, with several different lid colors.

15% back on select Mother’s Day gifts with Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon’s Prime Store Card automatically nets you 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, but from now until the middle of May, they’re adding 10% on top of that for select Mother’s Day gifts. Think relaxing candles, fancy baby gear to make life a little easier, and noise cancelling headphones to drown everyone out.

Note that the Prime Store Card is NOT the same thing as the Amazon Rewards Visa. Both cards include 5% cash back, but the Visa is a full-on credit card, while the Prime Store Card can only be used on Amazon.com.

Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $15 with code B9PRAZG3

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $15 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $25 | TP-Link Smart Plug, $18. Discount shown at checkout

Yesterday, we shared that Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Switch was on sale for $30, but TP-Link has blown that deal out of the water with a pair of discounts.

You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

Top Lifestyle Deals

No-Tie Shoelaces, $6 with code RLSYAXPK

In case you really couldn’t be bothered to tie your own damn shoes (of if you have a kid and are sick of tying theirs), use the code RLSYAXPK and get basically any color of elastic shoelaces for just $6. You can even cut them to get rid of any excess after you install them.

Make any sneaker a slip on, because your time is obviously worth more than wasting it doing bunny ears with actual shoelaces.

Vansky LED Rope Lights, $11 with code 4X9FM2LZ

Alright, this is pretty clever. Vansky’s $11 rope lights can hang from the top of a tent via three included cable ties, attach to the hood of your car via built-in magnets, or even turn the included carrying bag into a portable lantern.

They don’t include a built-in battery, but they plug straight into any USB power source, so you can use them with any of the half dozen or so portable battery packs you have rattling around in a drawer.

GIF
Women’s Keds Sale

Today only, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal on women’s Keds shoes, so you’ll be ready for the next Dundee Awards. 18 different styles are on sale, all for $30 or less, and some may sell out early.

OXA 20L Dry Bag, $10 with code WB22EITJ

Before you head out on your next camping trip or beach vacation, you may want to grab this 20L dry bag to keep your gear safe from the elements. Just use code WB22EITJ to get it for $10.

Top Media Deals

Kindle Ebook Sale

Amazon’s running another Sunday Kindle ebook sale, with several titles marked down to just $2-$5 each. My picks: One Second After and One Year After, novels that chronicle a small North Carolina town after an EMP weapon decimates the country. In fact, they were cited on the floor of Congress as books that every American should read.

Top Gaming Deals

Catan 5th Edition, $26

There have been a lot of deals on Catan lately, but $26 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Bug customer support enough, and they might even sell it to you for two bricks and a wheat.

Today only, a ton of different Razer combos are deeply discounted, all of which include either a keyboard or a mouse, plus one of several Razer mouse pads.

The quality of the deals vary a bit—scroll down and you can see what both items cost individually—but some are cheaper than buying the main peripheral on its own.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $52 with Amazon Prime

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is quickly becoming the game to have and right now, if you have Amazon Prime, you can knock off $6 a physical copy for the Switch. Better grab it while it’s still in stock.

Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 59ZB36Z4

A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.

