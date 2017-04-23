You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

Top Lifestyle Deals

No-Tie Shoelaces, $6 with code RLSYAXPK

In case you really couldn’t be bothered to tie your own damn shoes (of if you have a kid and are sick of tying theirs), use the code RLSYAXPK and get basically any color of elastic shoelaces for just $6. You can even cut them to get rid of any excess after you install them.

Make any sneaker a slip on, because your time is obviously worth more than wasting it doing bunny ears with actual shoelaces.

Vansky LED Rope Lights, $11 with code 4X9FM2LZ

Alright, this is pretty clever. Vansky’s $11 rope lights can hang from the top of a tent via three included cable ties, attach to the hood of your car via built-in magnets, or even turn the included carrying bag into a portable lantern.



They don’t include a built-in battery, but they plug straight into any USB power source, so you can use them with any of the half dozen or so portable battery packs you have rattling around in a drawer.

Today only, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal on women’s Keds shoes, so you’ll be ready for the next Dundee Awards. 18 different styles are on sale, all for $30 or less, and some may sell out early.

OXA 20L Dry Bag, $10 with code WB22EITJ

Before you head out on your next camping trip or beach vacation, you may want to grab this 20L dry bag to keep your gear safe from the elements. Just use code WB22EITJ to get it for $10.

Top Media Deals

Amazon’s running another Sunday Kindle ebook sale, with several titles marked down to just $2-$5 each. My picks: One Second After and One Year After, novels that chronicle a small North Carolina town after an EMP weapon decimates the country. In fact, they were cited on the floor of Congress as books that every American should read.



Top Gaming Deals

There have been a lot of deals on Catan lately, but $26 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Bug customer support enough, and they might even sell it to you for two bricks and a wheat.



Today only, a ton of different Razer combos are deeply discounted, all of which include either a keyboard or a mouse, plus one of several Razer mouse pads.

