A super-popular shower head, Amazon’s Sunday ebook sale, and a ton of Razer gaming peripheral combos lead off Sunday’s best deals.
Advertisement
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
https://twitter.com/KinjaDeals/status/630717684355694593×
Top Tech Deals
Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $25 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.