Sunday's Best Deals: Fitbits, Ghost in the Shell, Gaming Laptop
$20-$50 off all Fitbits, a solid gaming laptop for under $800, and the 25th Anniversary Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray lead off Sunday's best deals.
Top Tech Deals
ASUS 15.6" Gaming Laptop, $799
If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, you'd be hard pressed to find a better value than this $799 ASUS. This model's packing a 15.6" display, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics, and even a whopping 512GB SSD. Plus, it looks like a normal laptop for a normal person, with none of the neon lights and weird aggressive angles that plague so much gaming gear. UE Boom 2, $107 The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Amazon’s marked it down to $107 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. EPIKGO SPORT Hoverboard, $500 Great news: You can buy hoverboards without burning down your house now, and EPIKGO’s Sport model is on sale for an all-time low $500, today only. This hoverboard can scoot along at a spritely 10 mph for up to an hour on a charge, and is powerful enough to climb up 18 degree grades. Most importantly though, it utilizes safe LG battery cells that won’t start smoldering under your feet. This model has typically sold for $700, and today’s $500 deal is only available today. Vizio 45" Surround Sound Sound Bar System, $300 If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 5.1 sound bar system.This is a newest version of the system than we’ve written about in the past, but it still has all the same features, plus a few new tricks. The biggest change is the design of the subwoofer; it’s now slim enough to fit under a couch, making the system even less obtrusive. It also includes Google Cast support for seamless audio streaming from over 100 popular apps, without futzing around in your Bluetooth settings. Like the previous models though, the 45" sound bar still plugs directly into your TV over optical or HDMI-ARC, no receiver required. And the wireless subwoofer still acts as a receiver for the two wired satellite speakers, meaning you won’t have to run a cable from your TV to the back of the room. I have the 38" 2015 model of this system, and absolutely love it.Today’s price is within a couple bucks of an all-time low, and about $100 less than usual, but it’s only available for Prime members. Anker PowerCore II, $37 Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel has rolled out in the form of the PowerCore II. Grab the brand new PowerCore II 20000 for just $37. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours. More PowerCore Battery Deals: 2x Lightning Cables, $10 with code 2KPDID5J | Lightning Cable, $5 with code GOCSZ5KC There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially at $5 each.Note: For the $10 listing below, that’s the price for two cables. Just add two to your cart, and enter code 2KPDID5J. SIMBR Full Motion TV Mount, $20 with code ALYM2G3D If you got a fancy new TV for the holidays, this highly-rated Simbr mount will hang it on the wall for $20 today with promo code ALYM2G3D. This model can articulate in any direction, extend anywhere from 2"-16" from the wall, and hold any VESA-mountable TV from 17-55". Panasonic Eneloop AA 8-Pack, $16 | AmazonBasics AA 8-Pack, $16 Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection. If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence. WD Elements 2TB, $70 There’s been a lot of news this month, but by far the biggest headline has been that the PS4 is getting external hard drives with its next firmware update. If you need a spare to store all of your games, here’s a 2TB external from WD for $70, which is about as cheap as they ever get. GIF Anker SoundBuds, $24 with code ANKERVDY If you haven’t experienced the simple pleasures of wireless headphones, the reader-favorite Anker SoundBuds are on sale for $24 right now, or about $6 less than usual. I used these for months until I got a set of AirPods for Christmas, and they’re fantastic. Top Home Deals Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, $50 If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with Honeywell’s germ-free cool mist humidifier, on sale for $50 today. That’s an all-time low price, so you can breathe easy. 25% off chocolate and body butter when you buy both Need a last minute Valentine’s day gift? If you buy a $25 box of CAILLER chocolate, and a tub of Antica body butter for $38, you’ll automatically get 25% off both items at checkout. Vitamix Professional Series 500 Gallery, $371 Vitamix makes some of the best high-end blenders on the market, (just ask The Sweethome), and Amazon is selling the 500 series for an all-time low $371 today, complete with a 7-year warranty. Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian waffle maker, $28 There is no better way to start the day than with a homemade waffle, this is a known fact, and you can make them yourself with this highly rated Belgian waffle iron, on sale for $28.I probably make fresh waffles in my waffle iron every month or so, but in between, I’ve used it to make hash browns, pressed sandwiches, and even churros. Lifehacker has a ton of other suggestions too, including mozzarella sticks, 90-second cookies, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls, and even crispy bacon. So you see, calling this thing a waffle iron is practically a misnomer. TechMatte CD Slot Smartphone Car Mount, $8 Vent-mounted magnets might be the most popular smartphone car holders, but if your CD slot is lying dormant, or if you just don’t want to block a vent, this is also a great option. Buy three items, get $3 off If you’re low on bandages and ointments, you can stock up on Amazon today with this buy three, get $3 off sale. Options include just about every Band-Aid variety you can think of, liquid bandages, Polysporin, and more. 299 Piece First Aid Kit, $12 A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later. Lansky BladeMedic, $8 for Prime members No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within an hour both previous times we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait. 6-Pack TCP Soft White LED Bulbs, $12 If you’re ready to take the plunge into LED lighting, this 6-pack of higly-rated TCP soft white (2700K) bulbs is down to just $12 on Amazon right now, one of the best per-bulb prices we’ve ever seen. They aren’t dimmable, so you won’t want to put them in certain fixtures, but it’s a great bulk pack for filling out ceiling lights and lamps throughout your house.Once you’ve got them, check to see if your local utility company offers rebates for purchasing LEDs. If so, it’s possible these could pay for themselves even quicker than they would otherwise. OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code OXYLDN08 Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12. Eufy String Lights with Remote Control, $11 Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal. Top Lifestyle Deals Fitbit Flex 2, $79 | Fitbit Alta, $99 | Fitbit Charge 2, $129 | Fitbit Blaze, $149 If you need a little extra help keeping up with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the entire Fitbit wearable lineup is on sale on Amazon today. These prices aren’t as good as what we saw on Black Friday, but the deals range from $20-$50 off, and include the new (and excellent) Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2. Amazon calls it a Valentine’s Day promotion, and while these seem like problematic gifts for your significant other (unless they specifically asked for one), there’s nothing stopping you from buying one for yourself. 10-for-$35 undies It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. If you missed out on the discount earlier this week, Aerie is giving you 10 undies for $35, no code needed. Advertisement Advertisement Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bras are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig. Up to 35% off Jewelry Gifts Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t gotten anything for your partner, and if they’re a jewelry fan, this sale is all you. Grab diamond and precious stone pieces for a fraction of what you’d normally pay. Plus, there’s Prime shipping to help you feel a little better about waiting until the last minute.Top Media Deals Kindle Ebook Sale Amazon’s back at it again with another Kindle ebook sale, this time with 10 popular titles marked down to just a few bucks each, today only. Ghost in the Shell, $7 You don’t need to wait for Scarlett Johannson’s whitewashed Ghost in the Shell film; the original anime is only $7 on Blu-ray today, an all-time low. 4-month Google Play Music Unlimited/YouTube Red free trial If you’ve never subscribed to Google Play Music Unlimited, you can get a four month free trial right now, complete with a free YouTube Red membership, which gives you access to some exclusive content and (much more importantly) eliminates ads from YouTube videos. You’ll need a credit card to access the trial, as it’ll automatically charge you after the four months are over, but you can cancel your account immediately, and still have access until the trial expires.Top Gaming Deals Buy 2 Get 1 Free Board Games, Puzzles, Toys, Kids Movies, and More Today’s a great day to restock your toy shelves, as Target’s offering a buy two, get one free deal on a ton of board games, puzzles, toys, and kids movies. You can even mix and match from different categories, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding three eligible items. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch], $48 for Prime members If you’re one of the lucky few that managed to preorder a Nintendo Switch, and you’re a Prime member, you can have a copy of Breath of the Wild ready to go on day one for $48, rather than $60. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout. 