The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Top Home Deals

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $12 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price is within about a few cents of an all-time low, so get cracking.

A good step stool is something everyone should own, and this highly-rated model from Greenco can hold up to 300 pounds, then fold up to nearly nothing when you’re done using it. Today’s $10 deal is match for an all-time low for the red and black, and $11 for the other colors.

Shiatsu pillows come around a lot, but it’s not everyday you find one with over 6,000 reviews and a #1 best seller status on Amazon. Today only, pick up this pillow for $32 and enjoy a massage anywhere you want.

If you have guests coming in, they won’t mind sleeping on this raised queen air mattress from Intex, complete with built-in pump. It doesn’t include a never-flat pump like we’ve seen before, but at $44, it’s still a great value. You may want to sleep on this mattress, but don’t sleep on this one-day deal.

2x OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $22 with code 2KINJA2U

OxyLED’s T02-U is my favorite motion-sensing night light in the uber-popular T-02 line, and the popular lighting company is offering our readers the best deal ever on it today. Just add two to your cart and use code 2KINJA2U at checkout to get them both for $22.

