Game of Thrones seasons 1-6 on Blu-ray, deals on nonfiction eBooks, a 40" refurb Vizio sound system, and more lead Sunday’s best lifestyle deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

TOPGREENER 15A Receptacle With 4A USB Ports, $15

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.

Refurb Vizio 40" 5.1 Sound Bar, $201

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bar systems are the simplest way to add surround sound to any home theater setup, and refurbs of the 40" model are on sale for $201.

It takes about five minutes to set up, doesn’t require a receiver, and sounds plenty good for the price.

Aukey 10000mAh Battery Pack, $15 with code AUKPBN51

This 10,000mAh USB battery pack doesn’t have Quick Charge, USB-C, or any other specialty focal points, but it does have the most important feature of all; a slim and portable body that can slide into most pockets.

3-Pack Durable MicroUSB Cables, $9 with code MDFO6M7J

Anker’s PowerLine cables dominate the premium charging cable sales charts, but they aren’t the only durable cables out there. Today, you can get three super-strong microUSB cables from RAVPower for just $9 with code MDFO6M7J.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Anker SoundBuds Tag, $28 with code BEST3231 | Use code BEST3232 for white model.

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the new SoundBuds Tag just got their first discount ever.

The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Top Home Deals

Joseph Joseph Double Dish, $13

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $12 on Amazon right now.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price is within about a few cents of an all-time low, so get cracking.

Greenco Folding Step Stool, $10

A good step stool is something everyone should own, and this highly-rated model from Greenco can hold up to 300 pounds, then fold up to nearly nothing when you’re done using it. Today’s $10 deal is match for an all-time low for the red and black, and $11 for the other colors.

Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat, $32

Shiatsu pillows come around a lot, but it’s not everyday you find one with over 6,000 reviews and a #1 best seller status on Amazon. Today only, pick up this pillow for $32 and enjoy a massage anywhere you want.

Intex Deluxe Airbed with Built-In Electric Pump, $44

If you have guests coming in, they won’t mind sleeping on this raised queen air mattress from Intex, complete with built-in pump. It doesn’t include a never-flat pump like we’ve seen before, but at $44, it’s still a great value. You may want to sleep on this mattress, but don’t sleep on this one-day deal.

2x OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $22 with code 2KINJA2U

OxyLED’s T02-U is my favorite motion-sensing night light in the uber-popular T-02 line, and the popular lighting company is offering our readers the best deal ever on it today. Just add two to your cart and use code 2KINJA2U at checkout to get them both for $22.

Note: Just to be clear, you’ll need to add two one-packs to your cart. If you use this code on the 2-pack, it won’t work.

Unlike most stick-anywhere motion lights (including most other T-02 models), the T-02U includes a built-in rechargeable battery, an always-on mode, and two rows of LEDs to put out more light.

20% off Starbucks Doubleshot or Frappuccino

If you just can’t start your day without a Starbucks Doubleshot or Frappuccino, several different flavors are 20% off on Amazon right now. Just pick the drinks you want, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As far as prepackaged beverage go, they’re still on the pricey side, but still far cheaper, not to mention more convenient, than buying the equivalent drinks at Starbucks.

Weber Kettle Charcoal Grill, $129

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon’s running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they’re still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out.

Greenco Bidet, $19

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one Greenco for $19, the best price it’s ever been.

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Our Promotions Team [Sponsored] has a great deal on ALL our favorite gear from Casper. Celebrate Casper’s 3rd birthday and get $33 off any of their products, including their pillows, sheets, dog beds, and more.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Nonfiction eBook sale

Fill your Kindle with highly rated, best-selling nonfiction titles during Amazon’s one-day sale. From D Day to Jon Stewart, this sale has everything you need to feel smarter than your friends.

Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker, $100

Fitbit’s Alta is one of the first fitness trackers that actually looks nice on your wrist, owing largely to its fashionable interchangeable bands, and you can pick one up for $100 on Amazon right now.

Or, if slimmer and smaller is your bag when it comes to fitness trackers, the FitBit Flex 2 is down to within a dollar of an all-time low.

The Nomatic BASICS wallet is one of our readers’ four favorite front pocket wallets, and you can try one out for just $10, down from its usual $20.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $20

Stila’s Stay All Day Eye Liner was easily voted as your favorite liquid eye liner, and right now, you can save $2 on this little powerhouse.

Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Beach Canopy Tent, $82

This may not be the Sport-Brella, but the Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Beach Canopy Tent is a really great option for getting the right amount of shade on the beach. Down to $82, it has SPF 50+ protection, a multitude of pockets for all your stuff, and it’s only 7lbs.

30% off clothing and accessories with code SPRINGAPPAREL30

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your descend.

Wahl Nose and Brow Trimmer, $6

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Wahl nose hair trimmer for just $6 (as an Add-On Item), and you can be one of those people doing something about it. This particular model also includes a brow trimming attachment, because tweezers are just too painful.

Top Media Deals

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6, $110

If you’ve somehow never seen Game of Thrones, or you just want to rewatch before the new season premieres, Amazon’s got a deal for you. Prime Members can pick up all six seasons on Blu-ray for $110.

Top Gaming Deals

Watch Dogs 2, $30

Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Amazon’s marked it down to $30 today on both PS4 and Xbox One, matching a Gold Box deal from a few weeks ago for an all-time low price.

Madden 17, $20

I realize the season is over, but as a Falcons fan, I kind of want to buy Madden 17 for $20 just to see if I can hold a 25 point lead for 18 minutes against the Patriots.

Bioshock: The Collection, $30

Whether you’ve played all the Bioshock games, or somehow missed out during the last console generation, the remastered Bioshock Collection is a fantastic deal at $30. That gets you three excellent games, plus all of their DLC, including the essential Minerva’s Den.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members. Physical copies only.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out, and you can still get it for 20% off if you have Amazon Prime. That kind of discount isn’t unusual (the same benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but it warrants a mention in case it sells out after launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Toys