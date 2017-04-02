Amazon’s Fire tablets, TP-Link smart home gear, and an in-ground basketball hoop lead off Sunday’s best deals.
Top Tech Deals
Once again, Amazon’s offering big deals on a selection of its popular Fire Tablets. You can get a standard 7" Fire Tablet for $40, but I’d probably opt for the $70 Fire HD 8, which has double the storage, better Wi-Fi, five extra hours of battery life, and a larger, sharper screen.
And in case you missed it last week, Amazon’s Kindle lineup is still $30-$50 off, for Prime members only.
It’s officially beach season, and these cheap waterproof cases will keep your phones safe from the sand, and even let you use them as underwater cameras.
GoPro’s lilliputian HERO Session is a very solid little action cam, but while supplies last, GoPro’s blowing out certified refurbs for just $110, the best price we’ve ever seen.